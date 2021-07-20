Tokyo Olympics livestreams for Wednesday, July 21: Women's Soccer and Softball

In soccer, the U.S. women seek a measure of revenge against Sweden, which knocked the Americans out of medal contention at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

TOKYO, Japan — Competition is already underway before the Opening Ceremony, including the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team taking on Sweden, the team that knocked the U.S out of the Rio Games in 2016.

The Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony is still a couple days away, but competition is already underway in Japan. Softball kicked things off late Tuesday night in the U.S. and Women’s Soccer joins in early Wednesday, with the U.S. considered the gold medal favorite. And in gymnastics, the men take their turn at podium training – practicing in the venue where they’ll be competing.

In soccer, the U.S. women seek a measure of revenge against Sweden, which knocked the Americans out of medal contention at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Below is a list of all the NBC livestreams happening between 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET. Wednesday, which spans Wednesday afternoon and evening and Thursday morning in Japan.

You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams.