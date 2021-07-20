Tokyo Olympics livestreams for Friday, July 30: US women’s soccer quarterfinal, mixed team relays debut

TOKYO, Japan — The Tokyo Olympics are underway, and there is plenty of action to keep up with now that track and field events are underway!
Friday at the Tokyo Olympics will bring some new events that will have men and women competing together and against one another.
In the pool, Lady Vol For Life Cherelle Thompson competes in the 50m Freestyle heats for Trinidad and Tobago starting at 6 a.m. EDT. Shortly after will be first-ever final in the mixed 4x100-meter medley relay. Two men and two women swim per team, with each doing one of the four stroke styles.
A few hours before that, it will be the Olympic debut of the triathlon mixed relay, also with two men and two women per team.
Tennis will feature the men's doubles gold and bronze medal matches, with VFL Tennys Sandgren and his teammate fighting for the bronze against New Zealand. Team USA has a lot riding in this match, as this is their last and only chance at a medal in tennis. The last time the U.S. did not medal in tennis was a full century ago at the 1920 Summer Games in Belgium.
On the pitch, the U.S. women’s soccer team takes on the Netherlands in the quarterfinals. The winner goes on to the semis while the loser goes home.
In track and field, world record-holder and Tennessee-born Keni Harrison will take the field for the first round of women's 100-meter hurdles. And the first track and field medal of the games is awarded in the men’s 10,000-meter final.
Other events include the U.S. in baseball action against Israel, the U.S. women’s basketball team facing Japan, two U.S. beach volleyball teams in action and men’s and women’s trampoline.
Below are livestream links for several Team USA and medal events. These are everything being livestreamed between 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET. Friday, which spans Friday night and Saturday morning in Japan. All livestreams can be found at nbcolympics.com.
You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams. These times and events are subject to change.
8:00pm ET: NBC Primetime
11:30pm ET: NBC Prime Plus
12:00am ET: Trampoline, Women's qualification and final
12:40am ET: Women's Basketball, USA vs. Japan
1:00am ET: Shooting, Women's Sport Pistol Final
2:00am ET: Tennis Doubles, Men's Bronze and Gold Medal Matches
2:00am ET: Diving, Women's 3m Springboard prelims
2:30am ET: Badminton, Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match
3:30am ET: Rugby, Women's Quarterfinals
5:30am ET: Fencing, Men's Team Epee medal matches
6:00am ET: Baseball, USA vs. Israel
6:00am ET: Swimming, Heats in men's 50m freestyle, 1,500m freestyle, women's 50m freestyle and 4x100m medley relay
6:00am ET: Track & Field Session 3
6:25am ET: Track & Field, Women's Shot Put qualifying
7:00am ET: Table Tennis, men's singles medal matches
7:30am ET: Men’s 10,000-meter final
6:30pm ET: Triathlon, mixed relay
8:00pm ET: Rugby, Women's Semifinals
8:00pm ET: Track & Field Session 4
8:30pm ET: Track & Field, Women's Discus qualifying
8:40pm ET: Track & Field, Men's Pole Vault qualifying
9:30pm ET: Swimming, Finals in men's 100m butterfly, women's 200m backstroke, 800m freestyle and mixed 4x100m medley relay
11:00pm ET: Sailing, Men's & women's Windsurfer medal races
11:00pm ET: Tennis, Men's singles bronze medal match
11:59pm ET: Trampoline, Men's qualification and Final