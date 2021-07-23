Tropical system will impact Tokyo Olympics next week

Nepartak could bring heavy rain and gusty winds Monday and Tuesday

ATLANTA — The Tokyo Olympics were off to a hot and relatively dry start this week. But developing tropical storm 'Nepartak' may bring heavy rains and gusty winds to the area early next week.

The forecast from the Japanese Meteorological Agency has the storm nearing the main island and the city of Japan late Monday with maximum winds of 50 miles per hour and higher gusts.

Weather models have been hinting at this storm for several days now. The timeline continues to show a storm approach Monday with a landfall on Tuesday morning.



Bands of rain won't just impact near the landfall, but could impact many cities along Japan's main island. The European Model on Friday showed a landfall not far from Tokyo on Tuesday morning.



The latest forecast from the Japanese Meteorological Agency has the maximum sustained winds staying below Typhoon strength as it nears land. Nonetheless, some outdoor Olympic events could potentially be impacted Monday and Tuesday. Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of Atlanta on Eastern Standard Time.



In the Western Pacific Ocean, tropical cyclones are named differently than hurricanes in the Atlantic Ocean Basin. When the maximum sustained winds reach 74 miles per hour the storm is classified as a Typhoon. This is the equivalent of a hurricane in the Atlantic.

Typhoon Season in Japan is similar to our Hurricane Season with it beginning at the start of summer and ending mid-fall. In Japan, the season peaks in August.



On average, the main island of Japan where Tokyo is located is impacted by 5 to 6 tropical cyclones a season.