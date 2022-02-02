When and how to watch the US hockey teams live at the Beijing Olympics

The U.S. women are the defending gold medalists. A group of young and hungry players represent the men. Here is when to watch them live at the Beijing Olympics.

The United States won its first-ever Olympic gold medal in women's hockey at the 2018 Games and will look to repeat in Beijing.

The men's team tries to return to the podium for the first time since 2010 and will compete for a shot at its first gold medal since 1980 -- the year of the "Miracle On Ice." NHL players are not taking part as planned because the league needs to make up games that were postponed due to COVID-19.

Both the men and women will compete in round-robin tournaments that will determine the setup for the knockout rounds. The women have four round-robin games and the men have three.

Here is when and how to watch the U.S. hockey teams in the preliminary rounds on TV. They can also be seen online by clicking on the links -- cable, satellite or streaming service verification required.

Women

Finland vs. USA

USA vs. Russian Olympic Committee

Switzerland vs. USA

USA vs. Canada

The knockout rounds and medal games will happen between Feb. 10 and Feb. 16. This article will be updated when its known when the U.S. will be playing in those rounds.

Men

USA vs. China

Canada vs. USA

USA vs. Germany