Vol swimmers make a splash in Tokyo Olympics

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — This morning, multiple current and former Vol swimmers competed in their event's heat races.
- Ellan Walshe won Heat 2 of the 100-meter butterfly. She completed the race in 59.35 seconds, however, her time did not qualify her for the semifinals in the event. Later this week, Walshe will compete in the 200 Individual Medley event.
- Tess Cieplucha finished the 400-meter Individual Medley event in 4:44:54.
- Two current Vols competed in the 100-meter breaststroke. Lyubomir Epitropov finished the race in 1:00.71 while Michael Houlie finished in 1:01.22.
- Erika Brown didn't compete this morning during the 4x100 freestyle relay qualifying, but will compete later tonight.