Vols swimmer achieves dream of competing in Olympics

Cherelle Thompson is competing in the 50-meter freestyle. She said it has been her dream her whole life to swim on the biggest stage in sports.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — A Lady Vols swimmer is set to achieve her dream Thursday when she takes the plunge and competes in the 50-meter freestyle swim at the Olympics.

Cherelle Thompson said that she is racing for her home country — Trinidad and Tobago. However, she said that the swimming program at the University of Tennessee changed her life and helped her get where she is now.

"My dream has come true," she said. "This has been a long time coming. This has been something that I have committed my life my time to, for so many years."

She said that all she had was a dream and a will to compete on the biggest stage in sports. Thompson said it took years of work and preparation to jump into the pool, all of which is paying off.

"I was a teenager when I started my time at the University of Tennessee. And that was my first experience of growth as an athlete" Thompson said.

Going to UT was the first time she left home, and the university quickly becoming a second home she said.

"University of Tennessee became my second family. I left there with lifelong friends," said Thompson.

Although she will be swimming from her home county, she said she will finish her race with a salute to the place she credits for her growth — UTK.

"Look out for the last 15 meters of my race. And when I go up, I have my head down and I get my last few strokes, know that that it'll be a Tennessee finish," she said.

One of her coaches, Ashley Jahn, said that she knows Thompson as someone who believes in herself and won't stop no matter what anyone says. Nothing stops her from putting working towards her goal.]

"I think a lot of people probably didn't believe that she could make it to the Olympics, but she said she never stopped believing that she could," said Jahn.

As she prepares to take the Gold, she said she recognizes this year's Olympics as more than games. She said it is also giving competitors and the audience a much-needed feeling of hope.