One Knoxville, pro soccer team, hosting open tryouts on Saturday

The team also released a schedule for games in its league — USL League Two.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One Knoxville, a pro soccer team and sports club in the city, will host open tryouts for anyone who wants to play when the season starts. The tryouts start on Saturday, where people will compete for a spot on One Knoxville's first team.

Players who make the team will play in USL League Two, competing against other professional leagues in the region. The season starts on May 14, when Knoxville's head coach Mark McKeever will welcome the Asheville City team to compete for the first edition of the Smoky Mountain Series.

The tryouts will be at the Sansom Sports Complex from 11 a.m. through 1 p.m. Organizers said that spots were filled, but anyone interested in playing for the team could still reach out to a representative through email, at wewant@knoxprosoccer.com.

Candidates who can't make the tryout should send them highlight videos showing their skills on the field.

"One Knoxville, for me, stands for the future of soccer in Knoxville," said one person trying out for a spot in a video posted to social media. "We never had anything like this before, and to have a higher level for kids to go out and see other Knoxville kids playing on that team already and have something to look up to, especially as we go to higher leagues, it's just really important and really cool for the soccer community," 

