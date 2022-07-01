One Knoxville SC announces Mark McKeever as first ever head coach

Last season, McKeever won the USL League 2 Regular Season Championship, Postseason National Championship and Coach of the Year award as head coach in Des Moines.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One Knoxville, a soccer team in the city, announced its first head coach in club history on Thursday evening.

Mark McKeever will lead the team, and he's coming off a lot of success in the USL League 2 last season.

He won the USL League 2 Regular Season Championship, Postseason National Championship and Coach of the Year award as the head coach of the Des Moines Menace. In 2019, he also won the regular-season championship with Des Moines.

McKeever also coaches at the collegiate level as the head coach of the Young Harris College men's soccer team. He started the program in 2005 and has brought it to the NCAA D-II level.

“I am very excited to start this new journey with One Knoxville,” McKeever said in a statement. “I am thankful to the Club for placing its trust in me to build this team and create an identity in League 2 as a stepping stone for our future. I cannot wait to represent the people of Knoxville and the soccer community. I hope I can make everyone proud to be a One Knoxville fan in 2022 and many more years to come. There’s Only One Knoxville!”

One Knoxville will begin to play in the USL League 2 in May.