One Knoxville SC's game against Union Omaha on April 1 postponed

The game is postponed due to travel related challenges for Union Omaha.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One Knoxville SC's game against Union Omaha on April 1 has been postponed.

The game will be rescheduled to a new date due to travel-related challenges for Union Omaha. The team is working with the USL 1 League and Union Omaha to reschedule the game that was supposed to be played at Regal Soccer Stadium in Knoxville.

All tickets will be transferred to the rescheduled date which is to be announced. If fans aren't able to attend, fans will be able to select a different One Knoxville SC home game.

One Knoxville SC's next game will be on Tuesday at 7 p.m. against Memphis 901 FC for an Open Cup match.