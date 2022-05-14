x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

One Knoxville SC loses inaugural match to Asheville City

One Knoxville SC falls at home in 2-1 battle. A late penalty kick goal sends Asheville to victory.
Credit: WBIR
One Knoxville SC fans cheer on their team in its inaugural match

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One Knoxville SC played its inaugural game on Saturday night, but the team fell to Asheville City SC at Austin-East High School in front of a packed and raucous crowd.

Max McNulty headed in the first goal in One Knox SC off of a perfectly placed cross in the 22nd minute to equalize the score at 1-1, but an Asheville penalty kick in the closing minutes sent the road team to a 2-1 victory.

Knoxville stays home for its next contest, but this time home field is at Knox Catholic High School. The squad hosts the Tri Cities Otters on Tuesday, May 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

TWRA urges boating safety as the weather warms up in East Tennessee