One Knoxville SC loses inaugural match to Asheville City

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One Knoxville SC played its inaugural game on Saturday night, but the team fell to Asheville City SC at Austin-East High School in front of a packed and raucous crowd.
Max McNulty headed in the first goal in One Knox SC off of a perfectly placed cross in the 22nd minute to equalize the score at 1-1, but an Asheville penalty kick in the closing minutes sent the road team to a 2-1 victory.
Knoxville stays home for its next contest, but this time home field is at Knox Catholic High School. The squad hosts the Tri Cities Otters on Tuesday, May 17 at 7:30 p.m.