One Knoxville SC loses inaugural match to Asheville City

One Knoxville SC falls at home in 2-1 battle. A late penalty kick goal sends Asheville to victory.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One Knoxville SC played its inaugural game on Saturday night, but the team fell to Asheville City SC at Austin-East High School in front of a packed and raucous crowd.

Absolutely phenomenal showing at @AustinEastHS for @OneKnoxSC’s inaugural match against Asheville City! pic.twitter.com/vwv3QejeMP — Frank DeLuca (@FrankDeLucaTV) May 15, 2022

Max McNulty headed in the first goal in One Knox SC off of a perfectly placed cross in the 22nd minute to equalize the score at 1-1, but an Asheville penalty kick in the closing minutes sent the road team to a 2-1 victory.