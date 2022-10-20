One Knoxville SC moving up to USL League 1, will play home games at Regal Soccer Stadium in 2023

In its inaugural season in 2022, the team played in the pre-professional USL League 2.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One Knoxville SC will join the professional ranks of soccer by moving to USL League 1 in 2023.

The team made the announcement on Thursday. The team played its inaugural season of 2022 in USL League Two, which is considered pre-professional. By moving up, their season will extend from three months long to seven months long.

The team traveled and played their games at many high schools last season. This upcoming season, the team’s 15 home games will be played at Regal Soccer Stadium on the University of Tennessee campus.

“One Knox is thrilled to be taking this next major step for both the club and for professional sports in Knoxville,” Drew McKenna, a partner at One Knox, said. “This step wouldn’t be possible without an incredible partnership we’ve been able to forge with UT Soccer. We’re grateful for the opportunity to host our 2023 season at Regal Soccer Stadium and look forward to growing the game here in Knoxville with the Lady Vols.”