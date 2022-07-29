One Knoxville SC falls to NC Fusion in USL League Two quarterfinals

Two late red cards doomed One Knox in Friday night's loss at Austin-East High School.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two late red cards proved to be too much for One Knoxville SC to overcome in Friday night's USL League Two quarterfinal loss to NC Fusion at Austin-East High School.

Zyan Andrade was sent off the field in the 73rd minute, and then Moses Mensah followed him with another red card in the 81st minute to put One Knox down two men on the pitch. NC Fusion capitalized on the opportunity in short order when Franc Gamiz scored the go-ahead tally in the 84th minute in the Fusion's victory.

NC Fusion opened the scoring in the very early stages when Mason Duval buried a rebound in the seventh minute of action. One Knox got the equalizer early in the second half courtesy of Dani Fernandez in the 49th minute, and the home squad looked to be in control of the second half until penalty troubles put them at a disadvantage.

We cannot thank the One Knoxville fan base, Knoxville community, and staff enough for making this inaugural season incredible. We will never forget this season.#TOOK pic.twitter.com/dQW1Y1k7Q7 — One Knoxville SC (@OneKnoxSC) July 30, 2022