One Knoxville SC wins professional debut against Lexington SC, 2-1

This is the team's first season in USL League 1 after playing its inaugural season in USL League 2.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One Knoxville SC played Lexington SC in its professional debut inside Regal Stadium in Knoxville on Saturday.

One Knoxville SC scored the first goal on a penalty kick. Midfielder Jiminie Villalobos scored in the 17th minute to give the club a 1-0 lead.

Lexington SC tied the game up in the 28th minute with a penalty kick of their own.

Jake Keegan broke the tie for One Knoxville SC, giving them a 2-1 lead in the 40th minute, which would be the score at halftime.

There would be no goals in the second half, One Knoxville SC won 2-1 in its first professional game.

Union Omaha will be One Knoxville SC's next opponent. They will face off on April 1 in Regal Stadium, which is where all of the club's home games will be held this season.