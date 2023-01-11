One Knoxville SC releases full schedule for 2023 season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One Knoxville SC has released its full schedule ahead of the 2023 season.
The club plays its first game as a professional team on Mar. 18 at Regal Soccer Stadium in Knoxville against Lexington SC.
The USL League 1 season lasts from March until October. The 32-game schedule will feature 16 games at home.
“We can’t wait to stand under the lights at Regal Stadium,” said Mark McKeever in a statement, the team's head coach. “One Knox’s pro legacy will start at Regal and we can’t wait to ‘wow’ our faithful fans! I believe we have the best team in our League. Now it’s up to us as a team to entertain our fans, our stadium, our city.”
Last season, the team played at the pre-professional level in USL League 2 and made the playoffs after finishing with a 13-3-1 record.
Season tickets for the team's 2023 season will be available for purchase online, starting Jan. 18.
The full schedule is available below.