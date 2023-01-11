One Knoxville SC releases full schedule for 2023 season

The club begins its season with its professional home opener against Lexington SC at home on Mar. 18.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One Knoxville SC has released its full schedule ahead of the 2023 season.

The club plays its first game as a professional team on Mar. 18 at Regal Soccer Stadium in Knoxville against Lexington SC.

The USL League 1 season lasts from March until October. The 32-game schedule will feature 16 games at home.

“We can’t wait to stand under the lights at Regal Stadium,” said Mark McKeever in a statement, the team's head coach. “One Knox’s pro legacy will start at Regal and we can’t wait to ‘wow’ our faithful fans! I believe we have the best team in our League. Now it’s up to us as a team to entertain our fans, our stadium, our city.”

Last season, the team played at the pre-professional level in USL League 2 and made the playoffs after finishing with a 13-3-1 record.

Season tickets for the team's 2023 season will be available for purchase online, starting Jan. 18.

The full schedule is available below.

32 games. 16 at Regal. National schedule spanning from mid-March through October. Grab your calendar, pencil us in & convert your deposit into season tickets at https://t.co/OnLwtp7uZI. General public season ticket sales begin January 18th.



Pro soccer is here, Knoxville! You in? pic.twitter.com/CaqbB4PUPl — One Knoxville Sporting Club (@OneKnoxSC) January 11, 2023