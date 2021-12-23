'One More Ride': Vols wide receiver Cedric Tillman will return next season for Tennessee

Tillman, a redshirt senior, will return to Tennessee next season. Tillman finished the 2021 regular season with 931 yards receiving and nine touchdowns.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One of quarterback Hendon Hooker's favorite targets will return to play for Tennessee next season.

Redshirt junior wide receiver Cedric Tillman announced his decision to return for another season via social media on Thursday.

Tillman posted to Twitter saying, "one more ride."

"We are constantly striving for improvement - as a team and in everything we do." Tillman said. "While I have made significant strides in my game this year, I feel like I have much left to prove in the Orange & White. Therefore, I will be returning for my 2022 senior season in Knoxville."

Tillman finished the 2021 regular season with 931 yards receiving and nine touchdowns.