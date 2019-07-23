KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Senior quarterback Elijah West vividly remembers the phone call he got from the doctor, after hurting his knee while playing basketball.

"He told me that I completely tore my ACL and my meniscus," West said. "I was hurt. I was upset, as you would think. But [head] coach [Tom Lambert] told me I need to face adversity head on."

West's adversity is healing his knee and rehabbing his body back into playing shape. This leaves the Indians with the task of beginning the season without their starting quarterback.

West started the for Oneida during his sophomore and junior seasons. He lead the Indians to 14 wins in that span. Currently, the belief is that he will return around the midpoint of the season.

"I'm excited to watch him grow as a man, even though he's not going to be on the field at times," said coach Tom Lambert.

Oneida's season begins on Aug. 23 against Oliver Springs.