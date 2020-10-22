Oneida vs. Coalfield game canceled due to COVID-19

Oneida cancels all practices and games through Friday, October 30th due to coronavirous.

The Oneida, Coalfield game set for Thursday, October 29th is canceled due to COVID-19 concerns within the Oneida program.

The Indians traveled to Meigs County last week without three starters who were quarantined.

Oneida High School Athletics Director Jimmy May announced the news on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

Due to our concern for the health and well-being of our players, Oneida High School Football will be cancelling all practices and game through Friday, Oct. 30th. We will resume football activities on Nov. 2nd in preparation for our 1st Round Playoff game. — Jimmy May (@Jimmy_may10) October 21, 2020

This was the last regular season game for Oneida. The cancellation will count as a no-contest for the Indians and they will end the season with a 4-4 record.

Oneida will resume football activities on November 2nd for the first round of the playoffs.