Oneida vs. Coalfield game canceled due to COVID-19

The Oneida, Coalfield game set for Thursday, October 29th is canceled due to COVID-19 concerns within the Oneida program.
The Indians traveled to Meigs County last week without three starters who were quarantined.
Oneida High School Athletics Director Jimmy May announced the news on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.
This was the last regular season game for Oneida. The cancellation will count as a no-contest for the Indians and they will end the season with a 4-4 record.
Oneida will resume football activities on November 2nd for the first round of the playoffs.
With the cancelation, Coalfield will have the option of either picking up another opponent, or taking a win.