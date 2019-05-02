KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Vols have only a few spots to fill in the signing class of 2019 after inking 19 prospects during the early signing period in December and adding two transfers to the team.

Jeremy Pruitt led Tennessee to a 5-7 record and two wins over ranked opponents in his first season as head coach and enters his second National Signing Day with the nation's 15th recruiting class according to the 247Sports composite. The Vols ranked 7th in the SEC before the day began.

Tennessee's biggest target is five-star offensive tackle Darnell Wright, the highest rated uncommitted prospect. He's ranked the number ten overall player in the country and the number two offensive tackle.

The Huntington, WV native is schedule to announce his college decision at 4 p.m. on ESPN.

Coach Pruitt will hold a press conference at 4:30 p.m. to wrap up the day. You can watch it live here on wbir.com and on the WBIR Facebook page.

Tennessee has two commitments who could potentially sign with the Vols on Wednesday - four-star safety Anthony Harris and three-star defensive tackle LeDarrius Cox.

The Vols signed 19 recruits in the December early signing period including five-star offensive lineman Wanya Morris, the 28th ranked prospect nationally in the 247Sports composite. That group of 19 includes nine four-stars with the highest rated being athlete Quavaris Crouch (61st in 247Sports composite) from Charlotte. He's expected to play linebacker at Tennessee.

Tennessee also landed a quarterback in the early period, three-star Brian Maurer from Ocala, Fla. Maurer, along with Morris, Crouch and seven other signees, enrolled early at UT. They are already attending classes and will participate in spring practice which begins on March 7.

The line of scrimmage was a focus for Pruitt and staff. The class of 2019 includes four defensive lineman, four offensive lineman and two tight ends.