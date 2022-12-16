Capital One announces halftime show for Orange Bowl

Fitz & The Tantrums will be performing. They are an American indie pop and neo-soul band.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The halftime show headliner for the Orange Bowl was announced on Friday.

Fitz & The Tantrums will be performing, according to the Capital One Orange Bowl.

If you are wanting to check out some live music ahead of the game, make sure to head to the Capital One Orange Bowl Fan Fest. The Fan Fest is taking place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will feature live performances, tons of activities and vendors for the whole family. The event is free for all fans with a ticket to the Orange Bowl.

The Orange Bowl Committee was created in 1935 with the goal of generating tourism for South Florida through an annual football game. Since then, the non-profit organization has expanded past Greater Miami with 380 committee members and a growing number of charitable contributions and community outreach.

The first Orange Bowl game was between Bucknell and Miami. Bucknell shut out Miami, 26-0.