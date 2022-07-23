Orlando Magic re-sign VFL Admiral Schofield to a two-way contract

Schofield played in 38 games last season with Orlando, averaging 3.8 points per game and 2.3 rebounds per game.

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic announced Friday they have re-signed former Tennessee standout forward, Admiral Schofield to a two-way contract.

Schofield played in 38 games last season with Orlando, averaging 3.8 points per game and 2.3 rebounds per game.

Schofield also played and started in six games with Lakeland last season of the NBA G League, averaging 19.2 points per game and 7.5 rebounds per game.

The VFL was drafted in the second round at pick No. 42 in the 2019 NBA Draft by Philadelphia. Schofield has played in 71 career NBA regular season games with Washington and Orlando.

During his time on Rocky Top, Schofield averaged 11.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He shot .387 percent from the three-point line.