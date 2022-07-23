x
Orlando Magic re-sign VFL Admiral Schofield to a two-way contract

Schofield played in 38 games last season with Orlando, averaging 3.8 points per game and 2.3 rebounds per game.
Orlando Magic forward Admiral Schofield (25) sets up a play during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic announced Friday they have re-signed former Tennessee standout forward, Admiral Schofield to a two-way contract. 

Schofield also played and started in six games with Lakeland last season of the NBA G League, averaging 19.2 points per game and 7.5 rebounds per game.

The VFL was drafted in the second round at pick No. 42 in the 2019 NBA Draft by Philadelphia. Schofield has played in 71 career NBA regular season games with Washington and Orlando. 

During his time on Rocky Top, Schofield averaged 11.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He shot .387 percent from the three-point line. 

In his final season at Tennessee, Schofield averaged 16.5 points and 6.1 rebounds. He was named to the All-SEC First Team by the conference coaches, earned All-SEC Tournament Team honors and was also an honorable mention All-American by the Associated Press.  

