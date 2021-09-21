Orlando Magic sign VFL Admiral Schofield

The former Vol basketball star played for the Washington Wizards and in the G-League. He will jersey number 25 with Orlando.

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic announced on Tuesday they have signed former Tennessee basketball star Admiral Schofield to their team.

He will wear number 25 with the team.

Schofield was originally drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers, but immediately traded to the Washington Wizards in 2019. With the Wizards, he played 27 games and averaged 3.0 points and 1.4 rebounds per game. He also played in the G-League with both Capital City and Greensboro.

In November of 2020, Schofield was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder who waived him at the end of preseason. He would then play for Greensboro after being drafted by them in January of 2021.

He played for the Atlanta Hawks in the 2021 NBA Summer League.