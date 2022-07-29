10Explores: Third Creek Greenway

Third Creek Greenway is just one of the 112.5 miles of paved greenways and natural trails in Knoxville.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With 112.5 miles of paved greenways and natural trails, Knoxville has plenty of outdoor options without venturing too far from home.

The Third Creek Greenway is just one of those options, making up just over 5 miles of an 18-mile connected greenway system that winds around West Knoxville and downtown, according to the city's parks and recreation department.

It starts in Bearden on Forest Park Blvd. (near the Everly Brothers Park) and connects to Neyland Greenway, Sequoyah Greenway, Bearden Village Greenway, Kuwahee Greenway, Tyson Park, the Knoxville Skatepark, Safety City and Third Creek Park.

Parking is available at Third Creek Park, Tyson Park, Sutherland Drive and Laurel Church of Christ on Kingston Pike.

The greenway is fully paved for walkers, runners and cyclists, but there are some steeper sections along the way, giving it a medium difficulty rating, according to Knoxville's parks and recreation department.

It's open from dawn until dusk as there are no lights along the trail.

What to expect on the greenway:

Some tips before you visit:

Pack plenty of water.

Wear bug spray.

Keep an eye on the weather.

Pick up after yourself (and your pet).

Keep your dog on a leash.

Be courteous to other visitors.

Stay to the right of the greenway to allow cyclists to pass.

Step off the greenway if you stop.

Pedestrians have the right-of-way.

Let others know before you pass on a bike.

Stay single file when there are a lot of people on the greenway.