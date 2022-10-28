10Explores: Angel Falls Rapid Trail in Big South Fork

One of Big South Fork's well-worn routes is the Angel Falls Rapid Trail. It is around 4 miles round trip and is considered an easy hike.

Example video title will go here for this video

ONEIDA, Tenn. — With hiking trails, whitewater rafting, horseback riding, historic sites and more throughout its 125,000 acres, Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area is a popular spot for outdoor adventurers in East Tennessee and Kentucky.

One of Big South Fork's well-worn routes is the Angel Falls Rapid Trail. It is around 4 miles round trip and is considered an easy hike with a little over 200 feet of elevation gain winding along the Big South Fork Cumberland River.

The park said the trail leads to one of the river's "most famous and feared rapids," which are rated at class III and IV. Hikers and paddlers are asked to be careful in this area.

If you're looking to do an easier route, be sure not to confuse the Rapid Trail with the nearby Angel Falls Overlook Trail on the other side of the river, which has a moderate to hard difficulty rating.

More information about Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area is available on the National Parks Service's website.

What to expect on the trail:

Some tips before you visit: