10Explores: Island Loop Trail at Seven Islands State Birding Park

KODAK, Tenn. — When it comes to wildlife sightings in East Tennessee, the Smoky Mountain black bears or seasonal synchronous fireflies often steal the spotlight, but the region boasts a variety of critters to spot in the sky, on land and under the water.

As its namesake suggests, Seven Islands State Birding Park is a popular spot for bird watchers with more than 190 species spotted in its boundaries, according to its website. With more than 8 miles of hiking trails, visitors have a chance to see the birds in their natural habitats.

At around 2.5 miles roundtrip, the Island Loop Trail is considered an easy hike. Starting at the ADA-compliant Bobwhite Accessible Trail near the park entrance, a less than 1-mile trek through the park and across a bridge over the French Broad River leads to Newmans Island.

The trail loops around the island for 1.2 miles before leading back to the bridge. To finish the hike, go back across the bridge on the Bobwhite Accessible Trail or explore more of the park one of the connecting trails.

The park's proximity to the French Broad River also draws in paddlers and anglers with a canoe and kayak launch.

What to expect on the trail:

Some tips before you visit: