10Explores: Lake Shore Loop at Concord Park

At a little over 1.5 miles, the Lake Shore Loop on the eastern side of the park follows along Fort Loudoun Lake and is considered an easy trail.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With dozens of parks and over 112 miles of greenways and soft surface trails, Knoxville has no shortage of ways to enjoy the outdoors.

In West Knoxville, Concord Park is a popular spot for the number of activities available between its four different sections: Concord Park East, Concord Park West, The Cove at Concord Park and The Point at Concord Park.

Its miles of trails and greenways are open to walkers, joggers and mountain bikers.

At a little over 1.5 miles, the Lake Shore Loop on the eastern side of the park follows along Fort Loudoun Lake and is considered an easy trail. It is part of the 7.3 miles of multi-use trails at Concord Park East.

What to expect on the trail:

Aside from the trails, the park is popular for fishing, paddling, sailing and swimming given that it is surrounded by Fort Loudoun Lake. River Sports at The Cove offers seasonal rentals for kayaks and mountain bikes. Its dog park gives the four-legged friends a chance to stretch their legs too. There are also multiple picnic areas, a skatepark and a playground available.

Some tips before you visit: