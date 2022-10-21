10Explores: Point Lookout Trail at Panther Creek State Park

The looped trail is around 2.5 miles and is considered a moderately difficult hike with over 400 feet of elevation gain.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — East Tennessee is filled with trails, drives, waterways and vistas for every kind of outdoor adventurer in and out of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Hamblen County has Panther Creek State Park, a popular spot for camping with over 30 miles of hiking trails, 15 miles of mountain biking trails, seven miles of horseback riding trails and water access to Cherokee Lake for paddling, fishing and boating.

One of the most traversed routes in the park is the Point Lookout Loop Trail. The looped trail is around 2.5 miles and is considered a moderately difficult hike with over 400 feet of elevation gain and some steep rocky terrain in sections. At roughly the halfway point, the trail opens up to scenic views of Cherokee Lake, making it a popular vista at any season. According to Panther Creek State Park, Point Lookout is the highest elevation in the park at 1,460 feet above sea level.

More information about Panther Creek State Park and its trails is available on the Tennessee State Parks' website.

