10Explores: Ridge Top Trail at Fort Loudoun State Historic Park

Ridge Top Trail is a just over 1.5-mile looped hike with views of Tellico Lake and the Great Smoky Mountains at its scenic overlook.

VONORE, Tenn. — Fort Loudoun State Historic Park covers 1,200 historic acres in Monroe County surrounded by Tellico Lake.

According to the park's website, it's one of the earliest British fortifications on the western frontier built in 1756, and the fort was reconstructed during the Great Depression before being designated as National Historic Landmark in 1965.

While the historic fort is often the park's main draw, it offers kayak rentals and fishing along the lakeshore, and there are roughly five miles of hiking trails throughout its ridges and valleys as well.

One of these trails is the Ridge Top Trail. It starts at the picnic area near the park office. At just over 1.5 miles, this looped hike is rated as moderately difficult and offers views of Tellico Lake and the Great Smoky Mountains at its scenic overlook.

If you're looking to extend your trek, Ridge Top Trail overlaps with the 2.5-mile moderately difficult Meadow Loop Trail.

More information about Fort Loudoun State Historic Park is available on the Tennessee State Parks' website.

