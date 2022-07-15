10Explores: Sequoyah Hills Park

Need a place to take a walk, have a picnic, launch a boat or play fetch with your dog? You could try this West Knoxville spot.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With dozens of parks and over 112 miles of greenways and soft surface trails, Knoxville has no shortage of ways to enjoy the outdoors.

One park in West Knoxville is a place to take a walk, have a picnic, launch a boat or play fetch with your dog. Sequoyah Hills Park is located off Cherokee Boulevard in the Sequoyah Hills neighborhood near the Sequoyah Greenway.

According to Knoxville Parks and Recreation, the park has three sports fields available for rent, a playground and exercise yard and two waterway accesses to the Tennessee River.

Three parking areas are available along Cherokee Boulevard near the Sequoyah Hills Park restrooms, at the boat ramp and around the ballfields.

The park is open from dusk until dawn every day.

Parks and recreation said alcoholic beverages, open fires, hitting golf balls, motorized vehicles and equestrian activity are prohibited anywhere in the park.

Some tips before you visit:

Wear sunscreen.

Pack plenty of water.

Keep an eye on the weather.

Pick up after yourself (and your pet).

Keep your dog on a leash.

Be courteous to other park visitors.

What to expect at the park: