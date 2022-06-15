TWRA announces application period for elk hunting open through July 27

There will be seven licenses issued to hunters across Tennessee. Six will be picked in a drawing, and the seventh will be raffled off to raise funds for a nonprofit.

TENNESSEE, USA — Hunters in Tennessee will have a chance to hunt elk in the state soon.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency announced the application period for the 2022 Wildlife Management Area Big Game Quota Hunts will run through July 27. Six licenses will be picked in a drawing and a seventh will be raffled off to raise funds for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation.

The WMA youth hunt, the regular elk hunt and the youth elk hunt will also be accepting applications through July 27.

Instruction sheets are available for each hunt. Hunters can find them by reaching out to any TWRA license agent, a TWRA regional office, or by applying for a hunt online.

Hunters with the annual sportsman license or the lifetime sportsman license will not need to pay a fee for the application. Seniors with a "Type 167 Annual Senior Citizen Sportsman Licence" will also not need to pay a fee.

For all other applicants, there will be a $12 permit fee for each drawing they enter. There will also be a $1 agent fee for applications made at a license agent. Online applications will have a $2 fee.

If hunters enter for several hunts, they will need to pay fees for each application they submit.

If hunters enter an application and aren't chosen for a hunt other than the elk hunt, they will be given a priority point that can help them be chosen for a hunt next year.

And once all drawings are done, any leftover permits will be sold online, according to the TWRA. They will be sold on a first-come, first-serve basis starting on Aug. 24.

The gun elk hunt will be from Oct. 8 through Oct. 14 with seven people chosen to participate. This year, applicants will be able to choose up to four hunt choices. However, they will only be eligible to be awarded one tag.