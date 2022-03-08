Barkley Marathon's 2022 race kicks off in the mountains of East Tennessee

The world-famous footrace spans more than 100 miles, known as one of the most difficult races in the world.

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. — It's hard to get ready for the Barkley Marathon. As the date approaches, runners will try everything to get ready for one of the most grueling races in the world. But every year, runners sign up to participate and show what they're made of.

This year, they took off from the starting line on Tuesday, sprinting into Frozen Head State Park on the 100-mile journey through Morgan County's many mountains.

The race has been called sadistic, insane, painful and one of the most satisfying achievements runners can achieve. Only around 15 people finished the Barkley Marathons in the past 35 years.

Officials said the route has no markings, but runners can check a map at the start and copy it down To prove they actually reach checkpoints throughout the race, books are placed at each. They are sealed by zip-lock bags to protect them from the elements.

Word from on top the ridge is the sun is keeping it as warm there as it is here in camp. Runners went out pretty bundled up this morning so undoubtedly they are too warm now. #BM100 — Keith (@keithdunn) March 8, 2022

Runners must tear a page out of the book and return with it, proving they ran the designated course.

The only measure of any comfort is the knowledge that one location will always be part of the loop — the now-closed Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary where James Earl Ray escaped in 1977. Runners are allowed to go through a tunnel beneath the prison and emerge at the site where Ray jumped over the stone wall during his escape.

Runners have 60 hours to finish the race. Weather is expected to change dramatically during the race, presenting a whole new kind of obstacle for participants.

Many runners had finished the first loop of the race by 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.