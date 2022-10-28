Camping closed at Abingdon Gap Shelter near Tennessee-Virginia border due to aggressive bear

Camping in the area will be closed until further notice.

CLEVELAND, Tenn. — After a report of an aggressive bear at Abingdon Gap Shelter on the Appalachian Trail, all camping is closed immediately to the public from the Tennessee-Virginia border to the Low Gap-Highway 421 Intersection until further notice.

U.S. Forest Service officials are also urging visitors to be cautious when near the area and to look out for black bears.

If you see a black bear, remember to:

Avoiding walking, hiking, jogging, or cycling alone.

Keep dogs on a leash.

Make noise so that bears know you are in the area.

Carry bear spray and know how to properly use it.

If you encounter a bear, don’t run. Back away slowly while making noise and do not turn your back on the bear.

In the unlikely case you are attacked or come into contact with a black bear, fight back.