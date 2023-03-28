NPS: Almost 800,000 visits reported at Big South Fork during 2022

A release from the National Park Service showed almost 312 million visits to national parks across the U.S. in 2022.

ONEIDA, Tenn. — The National Park Service said that in 2022, almost 800,000 people visited the Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area.

The recreation area encompasses around 125,000 acres along the Cumberland Plateau. It includes miles of gorges and bluffs, with natural features that offer visitors a sense of adventure.

“Big South Fork offers solace, inspiration, and endless recreation opportunities for everyone in this incredible place,” said Niki Stephanie Nicholas, Big South Fork's superintendent. “Whatever outdoor recreational experience you’re looking for, Big South Fork is a park for everyone.”

In a release from the NPS, there were almost 312 million visits to national parks in 2022. That number grew from last year when they recorded around 297 million visits. In 2019, NPS said they recorded around 327.5 million visits.