Big South Fork opens year-round Station Camp Campground

ONEIDA, Tenn. — Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area opened the Station Camp Campground for year-round access for campers with or without horses.

Amenities available are potable water and 30-amp electric hook-ups at each campsite, heated restrooms, hot water showers, a dump station and free Wi-Fi, according to Big South Fork officials.

Other campgrounds open year-round are Bandy Creek Campground (Loops B and C) and Alum Ford Campground.

For more information about all park campgrounds, visit the park's website.