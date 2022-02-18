Big South Fork sees highest visitation rate in 20 years, more than 800,000 people

Officials said last year's visitation rates were nearly 10 percent higher than 2020's rates.

ONEIDA, Tenn. — More people visited Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area in 2021 than any other time in the past 20 years, according to a release from national park officials.

They reported 834,724 visitors at the park, ranking 84th for the most visited park across the U.S. out of 388 parks. They said that was around 10 percent higher than 2020's visitation rate when the COVID-19 pandemic closed many facilities for at least part of the year.

“It’s wonderful to see so many new and repeat visitors, both local, and from out-of-town, continuing to find solace and inspiration in this incredible place during the second year of the pandemic,” said Niki Stephanie Nicholas, the superintendent of the park. “Whatever outdoor recreational experience you’re looking for in 2022, Big South Fork is here to discover.”

More people also flocked to national parks across the U.S. generally, according to officials. In 2020, they reported around 237 million visitors. Then, in 2021, they reported around 297 million visitors.

That number is still below pre-pandemic levels.