Big South Fork working on repairing two popular Tennessee and Kentucky trails

ONEIDA, Tenn. — Staff at Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area are working on improving two popular trails in Tennessee and Kentucky.

For Station Camp Creek, crews are improving the trail head, repairing draining issues in washed out areas, and repairing trail signs. It said it hopes to finish that work by mid-November, weather permitting.

Similar work is planned for Yahoo Falls alongside a few larger projects. Crews will be repairing the trail tread, fixing three bridges and making improvements to the overlook structures. Work is expected to wrap up by spring.