Bikers can explore Tennessee from home during virtual "Bicycle Ride Across Tennessee"

Officials with Tennessee State Parks will host a virtual bike ride this year, instead of a traditional trek across the state.

In past years, Tennessee bikers would have the chance to spend 6 days a bike ride across the state. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they will need to explore the state in a different way.

The 2020 Bicycle Ride Across Tennessee will be held virtually, following guidelines against large gatherings of people. Bikers will be able to join the BRAT Cycling Club on Love to Ride, app for iPhone and Android phones. They'll also be able to log miles, win prizes and share photos of their adventures.

Bikers will be able to access routes on RoutewithGPS. They can also go on small-group rides with BRAT's director throughout the virtual adventure.

At the end of the ride, after bikers log 688 miles, they will be able to win prizes. That' the distance between Bristol and Memphis, according to officials. Participants will also be able to get a 2020 BRAT jersey and a 2020 BRAT t-shirt.

It costs $150 to participate in the virtual ride across the state, and it will be held in September. Bikers can register for it online.

Officials are also encouraging participants to build their own bicycling vacation using routes from the virtual program.