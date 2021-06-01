x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Knoxville Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WBIR.com

Outdoors

Boat dealer: You could catch a fish worth $100,000 in South Holston Lake later this month

If you catch the tagged bass 'Ol' Walter 2.0' on June 12 or 13 using a rod and reel, you will win $100,000. No registration is necessary and any baits can be used.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A Sullivan County boat dealer posted Tuesday that a $100,000 prize is being offered to whoever can catch a specific smallmouth bass later this month.

According to Watson's Marine, the contest will take place from June 12 at 12:01 a.m. to June 13 at 11:59 p.m. A tagged smallmouth bass named "Ol Walter 2.0" will be swimming in South Holston Lake. If you catch the tagged bass during this time using a rod and reel, you will win $100,000. No registration is necessary and any baits can be used.

Watson's Marine is located at 4095 Highway 11E in Bluff City.

Now most of us around this area will easily recognize what this is , and of course it’s a smallmouth bass . But starting...

Posted by Watson's Marine on Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Related Articles