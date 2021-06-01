Boat dealer: You could catch a fish worth $100,000 in South Holston Lake later this month

According to Watson's Marine, the contest will take place from June 12 at 12:01 a.m. to June 13 at 11:59 p.m. A tagged smallmouth bass named "Ol Walter 2.0" will be swimming in South Holston Lake. If you catch the tagged bass during this time using a rod and reel, you will win $100,000. No registration is necessary and any baits can be used.