GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — TWRA is giving props to a young fisherman who hooked a big fish!

It posted a photo of Facebook of Luke Herndon with a huge musky he apparently caught Monday on the Nolichucky River.

And get this-- he was in a kayak when he caught that thing!

TWRA said he fought the monster fish for 30 minutes before reeling it in.

Herndon got this great photo, then let the big guy go.

"Nice work Luke! We tip our hats," the post read.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency BIG FISH ALERT!!! Luke Herndon of Kingsport hooked this Mack Daddy M... usky yesterday while kayak fishing on the Nolichucky River below the dam at Davey Crockett Reservoir. BJ fought his monster fish for 30 minutes before snapping a photo and releasing it. Nice work Luke! We tip our hats.

