Children's programs to operate at full capacity and field trips allowed at Sevierville parks

The Sevierville Parks and Recreation Department announced they were making several changes to their COVID-19 procedures.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Families in Sevierville now have more options on how to spend their summer!

After Governor Bill Lee announced that public health orders related to the pandemic would end, officials with the Sevierville Parks and Recreation Department announced changes to their COVID-19 policies.

Children's programs will operate at full capacity and field trips will be allowed in the city, according to a release from officials. The Civic Center will also operate at full capacity, and programs at the Community Center will also see increases in the number of people who can participate at a time.