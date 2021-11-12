Break out the rake! Oak Ridge will begin leaf pickup on Nov. 29

The leaf collection last for 12 weeks.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — As autumn trees bring falling leaves, the city of Oak Ridge will start the annual citywide leaf collection starting Monday, Nov. 29.

The effort is coordinated by the Waste Connections of Tennessee. The pickups last for 12 weeks. The collections end on Friday, Feb. 18., according to the city's leaf collection schedule. City officials said people should remember a few guidelines to make the process easy.

People should place their leaves near the curb. They said leaves placed near locations such as the sidewalk, in the street, parking spaces or by drainage ditches pose a significant hazard to traffic. The city will remove the leaves at the homeowner's expense if improperly placed, according to a press release.

Leaves also cannot have tree branches or twigs attached. Additionally, the city said leaves must be placed outside of fenced areas or raked to the end or side of the homeowner's driveway.

The city said that only leaves are collected during the pickup. The household trash and brush collections are scheduled for April and May of 2022.