Cocke County to get new mountain biking trails in Cherokee National Forest

People from across the area gathered on Jan. 28 to discuss the trails and give feedback on how they should be designed.

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — Mountain bikers in Cocke County may soon be able to explore new parts of the wilderness, as work continues on building new mountain biking trails in the area.

Officials said the process started with Senator Lamar Alexander who worked with them to get two grants funding the project. The first grant, around $600,000, helped fund master planning, design and feasibility work. Officials said they are still in those early preparing stages of the process.

However, they said they lined up another $6 million grant to go towards building the new mountain bike trails.

They have already completed a feasibility study and they said it returned strong data that showed they could build the new mountain bike trails.

"This is a really unique project, the biggest one we've ever undertaken as an organization, for sure," said Lucas Graham, the president of the Cocke County Partnership. "We have so many federal and state partners that are working on this."

He also said he expected the new mountain biking trails to bring tourists to the area.

"Cocke County's brand is the adventure side of the Smokies," he said. "So this fits our narrative very well. We're blessed."

He said the trails will pair well with the existing natural beauty in the area and will help bring people to Cocke County who want to explore the Great Smoky Mountains. He said the county is already the top-ranked whitewater destination in the country.