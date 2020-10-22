Construction underway for Cove at Concord Park new entrance

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County crews began construction for a new entrance and exit to the Cove at Concord Park.
The current entrances, located at S. Northshore Drive, will stay open until the new gateways are open, which will be about 300-feet away.
The construction will also include a new turn lane for drivers traveling west bound, so traffic can flow better.
Knox County said the project is expected to finish late November.
“This is really going to be a win-win for everyone because the community loves this park and it’s always good when we can do things to make public assets better,” Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said. “We’ve always focused on safety and this is one more example. Visitors come from across the county and even the region to enjoy the Cove and this will make access easier and safer.”
Construction crews will also build a taper for drivers traveling east bound and pave the Cove's overflow parking lot.