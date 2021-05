In a Facebook post, the state parks said the Davises started in the fall of 2017 and filled their park passport with stamps along the way.

MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee State Parks shared the story of this couple who has officially visited all 56 Tennessee State Parks.

In a Facebook post, the state parks said the Davises started in the fall of 2017 and filled their park passport with stamps along the way.

They wanted to make Big Ridge State Park in Maynardville their last park because Mrs. Davis visited the park when she was younger.