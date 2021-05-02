Cumberland Trail project roughly 2/3 complete

There was a celebration to honor the supporters and volunteers that have been working on it since the 1970s.

CUMBERLAND GAP, Tenn. — A trail that runs from Chattanooga to Cumberland Gap is one step closer to being finished.

The Justin P. Wilson Cumberland Trail State Scenic Trail State Park is about two-thirds of the way done.

There was a celebration to honor the supporters and volunteers that have been working on it since the 1970s.

"I think it is absolutely fabulous, I'm completely amazed at it, I think it's the most wonderful thing in the world," said Justin P. Wilson, the trail's namesake.

Many parts have been open for years, the state said they should have all the land they need to purchase by 2023.

Then all 330 miles will be completed after that.