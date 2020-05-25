Duffield Fire Chief: All hikers trapped by rising floodwaters rescued

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. — All hikers stranded by rising floodwaters at a popular hiking trail in southwest Virginia have been rescued.



According to Duffield Fire Chief Roger Carter, all of the hikers were rescued on trails around the Devil's Bathtub by 10 a.m. Monday.



Emergency crews responded to the scene around 7:15 p.m. Sunday. They said 20 people were rescued after being trapped on the trails due to heavy rains which caused flash flooding.



Crews from multiple departments were called in to assist with the rescues, requiring various locations during the rescue attempts.



At least two swift water rescue teams were called in from across southwest Virginia, including Appalachia Fire Department and Bristol, Virginia Fire Department.