Extinct relative of Tennessee state flower found at fossil site

GRAY, Tennessee — Paleontologists have recently discovered an extinct relative of the Tennessee state wildflower.
The fossils were found at the Gray Fossil Site.
The Passion Flower was designated a state flower in 1919.
Scientists found evidence through seeds, and say it proves that these flowers have been in the local landscape for nearly 5 million years.
"What makes this neat is this is actually a plant that's basically found here today, now it's a different species than the one that's found here today but it's a relative of it and so what it really what it tells you is unlike a lot of the other animals and plants that we get at gray that are sort of exotic this is something that has always been here or at least it’s been here for a really long time," Gray Fossil Site Curator Steven Wallace said.
The fossil site says that hundreds of plants have been identified and more species are yet to be discovered.