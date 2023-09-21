2023 Fall Foliage: Where you can see them, when to expect them

Vibrant colors of red, orange and yellow are beginning to show as a sign of the end of summer.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Fall officially begins on Saturday, Sept. 23 and the leaves are beginning to change.

The end of September is when East Tennessee starts seeing its fall colors before peaking in mid-October. On average, leaves start to change in early October in the higher elevations in the Smokies.

According to the Smoky Mountains fall foliage prediction map, East Tennessee should expect partial to minimal change. Between Oct. 2 and Oct. 16, you can expect to see leaves at its peak.

Here are some natural areas or scenic drives you can check out:

Anderson County

Devil’s Triangle in Rocky Top

Norris Dam State Park in Rocky Top

Windrock Park in Oliver Springs

Blount County

Little River Run in Townsend

The Tail of the Dragon

Tuckaleechee Caverns Trail in Townsend

Campbell County

Cove Lake State Park in Caryville

Cumberland Trail State Park in Caryville

Jellico Mountain

Claiborne County

Cumberland Gap

State Route 63

Cocke County

Brush Creek Mountain Loop

Cherokee National Forest

Martha Sundquist State Forest in Hartford

Cumberland County

Cumberland Mountain State Park in Crossville

Head of Sequatchie-Cumberland Trail State Park in Pikeville

Ozone Falls State Natural Area in Rockwood

Fentress County

Pogue Creek Canyon State Natural Area in Jamestown

York Farm And Mill State Park in Pall Mall

Grainger County

Veterans Overlook in Bean Station

Hamblen County

Panther Creek State Park in Morristown

Hancock County

Elrod Falls in Thorn Hill

Jefferson County

Cherokee Dam Park in Jefferson City

Douglas Lake

Knox County

House Mountain in Corryton

Seven Islands State Birding Park in Kodak

Sharp’s Ridge in Knoxville

Loudon County

Melton Hill Lake

Monroe County

Cherohala Skyway

Cherokee National Forest

Morgan County

Frozen Head State Park in Wartburg

Lone Mountain State Forest in Wartburg

Roane County

Mt Roosevelt Scenic Overlook in Rockwood

Roane County Park in Harriman

Scott County

Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area in Oneida

Sevier County

Gatlinburg Space Needle in Gatlinburg

Ober Gatlinburg in Gatlinburg

SkyLift Park in Gatlinburg

Union County