x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Outdoors

2023 Fall Foliage: Where you can see them, when to expect them

Vibrant colors of red, orange and yellow are beginning to show as a sign of the end of summer.
Credit: Great Smoky Mountain National Park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Fall officially begins on Saturday, Sept. 23 and the leaves are beginning to change. 

The end of September is when East Tennessee starts seeing its fall colors before peaking in mid-October. On average, leaves start to change in early October in the higher elevations in the Smokies. 

Credit: WBIR Weather

According to the Smoky Mountains fall foliage prediction map, East Tennessee should expect partial to minimal change. Between Oct. 2 and Oct. 16, you can expect to see leaves at its peak. 

Here are some natural areas or scenic drives you can check out: 

Anderson County

  • Devil’s Triangle in Rocky Top
  • Norris Dam State Park in Rocky Top
  • Windrock Park in Oliver Springs

Blount County

  • Little River Run in Townsend
  • The Tail of the Dragon 
  • Tuckaleechee Caverns Trail in Townsend

Campbell County

  • Cove Lake State Park in Caryville
  • Cumberland Trail State Park in Caryville
  • Jellico Mountain

Claiborne County

  • Cumberland Gap
  • State Route 63

Cocke County

  • Brush Creek Mountain Loop
  • Cherokee National Forest
  • Martha Sundquist State Forest in Hartford

Cumberland County

  • Cumberland Mountain State Park in Crossville
  • Head of Sequatchie-Cumberland Trail State Park in Pikeville
  • Ozone Falls State Natural Area in Rockwood

Fentress County

  • Pogue Creek Canyon State Natural Area in Jamestown
  • York Farm And Mill State Park in Pall Mall

Grainger County

  • Veterans Overlook in Bean Station

Hamblen County

  • Panther Creek State Park in Morristown

Hancock County

  • Elrod Falls in Thorn Hill

Jefferson County

  • Cherokee Dam Park in Jefferson City
  • Douglas Lake

Knox County

  • House Mountain in Corryton
  • Seven Islands State Birding Park in Kodak
  • Sharp’s Ridge in Knoxville

Loudon County

  • Melton Hill Lake

Monroe County

  • Cherohala Skyway
  • Cherokee National Forest

Morgan County

  • Frozen Head State Park in Wartburg
  • Lone Mountain State Forest in Wartburg

Roane County

  • Mt Roosevelt Scenic Overlook in Rockwood
  • Roane County Park in Harriman

Scott County

  • Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area in Oneida

Sevier County

  • Gatlinburg Space Needle in Gatlinburg
  • Ober Gatlinburg in Gatlinburg
  • SkyLift Park in Gatlinburg

Union County

  • Big Ridge State Park in Maynardville
  • Chuck Swan State Forest in Sharps Chapel

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

'Keep Tennessee Beautiful' turns 40

Before You Leave, Check This Out