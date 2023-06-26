Farragut cuts the ribbon on a new bike and hiking trail in McFee Park

The 1.5-mile trail is made for all skill levels, including athletes who need riding adaptive equipment.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — McFee Park in Farragut has a new biking and hiking trail!

Farragut leaders cut the ribbon on the new Adaptive Mountain Bike and Hiking Trail on Monday morning. The trail is located behind the large pavilion near the splashpad.

The town said Tennova Healthcare donated $50,000 to make the new trail a reality.

“We continue to look for ways to partner in our community and grow resources such as new primary care locations, key services lines to meet the healthcare needs of our community and improving overall health of our community,” says Tony Benton, Chief Executive Officer Tennova Healthcare. “This initiative is important to Tennova as we believe it provides a space to help our community come together, spend time with family and improve overall health as well as quality of life..We are proud to have our name associated with the Town of Farragut and McFee Park.”

The 1.5-mile trail is made for bike riders of all skill levels, including those that need riding adaptive equipment. The unpaved, wooden trail has a fairly low grade throughout with a double-horseshoe design and cut-throughs to allow people.