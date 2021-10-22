Five new communities join Tennessee RiverLine program

A total of 20 river communities have joined the program, connected by hundreds of miles of rivers and trails.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee RiverLine program added five new communities to its network of cities and towns connected by 652 miles of rivers, trails and paths.

Officials with the program said that joining the cohort of communities can lead to economic development and entrepreneurship opportunities for people in the area. It can also lead to public health improvements as people have easier access to outdoor activities and quality-of-life amenities.

The new communities are listed below:

Chattanooga, TN

Jackson County, AL

Meigs County, TN

Perry County, TN

Spring City, TN

“Last year, the inaugural cohort marked an important milestone of community buy-in for the Tennessee RiverLine and this year, the 2022 cohort demonstrates sustained momentum, energy and progress toward realizing North America’s next great regional trail system," said Brad Collett, the director of the Tennessee RiverLine Partnership.

He also works at the University of Tennessee's College of Architecture and Design. The university has partnered with the Tennessee Valley Authority to create the trail system.

To join the program, communities must demonstrate that they share a similar vision for the future of the RiverLine and show that they can sustain local partnerships to accomplish those goals.