Major upgrades are coming to Fort Dickerson Park's quarry lake

The city of Knoxville said the quarry lake will remain closed as it works on new restrooms, changing rooms, and floating platforms in the lake.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Augusta Quarry will be closed this summer as the city works on some big upgrades in Fort Dickerson Park.

The city of Knoxville said crews will be working on the second phase of the Augusta Quarry Project. Once finished, the quarry lake will have several new features, including floating swim and beach platforms, changing rooms, new bathrooms, and a vendor pavilion. The city is also upgrading walkways to be more accessible.

“These upgrades, a public-private collaboration, will make Augusta Quarry more family-friendly and accessible to more people,” said Wes Soward, the city's Urban Wilderness Coordinator. “This will provide easier, safer access to the water, and the improved access will reflect the natural beauty of the quarry.”

The city said crews are currently finishing up phase one of the project at the quarry entrance and parking area, which is expected to be completed by late summer 2023. Phase two of the project is expected to wrap up by summer 2024.